Langford improving connection at Glen Lake, Sooke roads

A map shows the location work that will reroute Glen lake Road to the signal light at Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road. (Map courtesy of the City of Langford)

Ongoing work at Glen Lake Road will include improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

Work to reroute the roadway to the existing signal light on Happy Valley Road at Sooke Road is expected to be completed in the fall.

Phase 2 of the work that began last year as part of the revitalization of the corner will include a sidewalk on Sooke Road bordering the new apartment buildings, a new sidewalk on Glen Lake Road from Page Avenue to Monnington Place, and bike lanes on the newly aligned Glen Lake Road.

Michelle Mahovlich, director of engineering and public works for the City of Langford, estimated the cost of Phase 2 at $1.5 million. The cost of Phase 1 was covered by the developer.

“The city is looking forward to realigning Glen Lake Road at a safer intersection, including the Galloping Goose access points,” Mahovlich said.

The existing connection of Glen Lake and Sooke roads will ultimately be closed with barriers until use of that area has been determined by the city.

For more information on infrastructure projects, visit langford.ca/residents/infrastructure-projects/.

