Langford daycare to have space for 100 kids

The daycare will be at the upcoming Belmont Market Shopping Centre site

A 100-space daycare will be coming to the Belmont Market development in Langford. (Rendering courtesy of Sitings)

A daycare coming to the Belmont Market Shopping Centre in Langford has just been approved to hold space for 100 kids.

A Langford City Council meeting earlier this week saw a motion to amend a bylaw which previously stated the space could only hold a maximum of 36 children.

The amendment was requested by Belmont Market developer, Crombie REIT, and was passed by council.

Vancouver-based CEFA Early Learning (Core Education and Fine Arts) is the daycare that will be moving into the space and is a full-day, early learning program.

Coun. Lillian Szpak said the Belmont Market Shopping Centre is an ideal spot for a daycare given its proximity to several services and attractions.

READ MORE: Up to 100 daycare spaces proposed for new Langford shopping centre

“This is going to be a very busy area,” Szpak said. “I certainly think it’s a good idea to make sure a daycare is right in there in a mixed-use employment centre such as the Belmont site.”

The proposed site will house anchor tenant Thrifty Foods as well as other commercial spaces and residences.

“Can you think of a better scenario than living, working and having good childcare as well?” Szpak said.

She noted daycare spaces in the Langford area are much-needed as the community continues to grow. She said a number one consideration for parents is whether or not there is a good daycare nearby.

“It’s what we’re wanting when we’re growing our city,” Szpak said. “To make sure we’re taking care of the whole picture, not just the worker.”

READ MORE: Belmont Market project takes shape

The daycare, CEFA, traditionally employs one educator for every four students and incorporates elements of Montessori education and the Reggio method — an experiential learning environment.

It will be the first CEFA location on Vancouver Island.

Belmont Market developer, Kevin Pritchard of Crombie REIT, said the goal of the development is to enhance the existing community with more services and jobs in a place where people can congregate.

Pritchard said if all goes well, the daycare will likely have an early summer opening.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter