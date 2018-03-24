Langford council news in brief

There's a few new faces in Langford's City Hall, located at 877 Goldstream Ave. Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff

Luxton Road closure, Sooke Road development, a new bridge deck and more lighting in the works

Luxton Road closure would direct traffic to Sooke Road through new intersection

A public hearing to close a portion of Luxton Road to make way for a future development drew some concerns from neighbours at Monday’s council meeting.

The section of the roadway, between Marwood Avenue and Sooke Road, would be closed and traffic to Sooke Road would be redirected down nearby streets. Eventually, the intent would be for traffic to travel down Marwood Avenue when it is connected to Sooke Road with a new signalized intersection.

Langford council heard from residents in the area that were concerned about the flow of traffic and safety of children in the area. Others expressed concerns about the dangers and challenges of turning left onto Sooke Road.

Councillors noted the new Marwood Avenue intersection should address those challenges.

Sooke Road development moves forward

A proposed development for Sooke Road, that could result in the realignment of Glen Lake Road, took another step towards fruition.

Council gave first reading to a rezoning bylaw that would allow for a mixed use development at 2682, 2684, 2686, 2696, 2702 and 2706 Sooke Rd. The roughly five acre site is owned by Oakcrest Park Estates Ltd. and is located along the north side of Sooke Road near Glen Lake Road and is bordered by the Galloping Goose.

If the project is approved, council will require the applicant provides, as a bonus for increased density, road improvements for the realignment of Glen Lake Road that would see it closed where it now meets Sooke Road and redirected to a new signalized intersection with Happy Valley Road.

Committee recommendations lead to new bridge, lighting

A new bridge and improved street lighting are in the works for two areas in Langford. At the recommendation of the City’s transportation and public works committee, council awarded the Lippincott Bridge replacement contract to Mainroad South Island Contracting. Mainroad will install a prefabricated timber deck for an estimated cost of nearly $150,000. This project is funded through the City’s infrastructure replacement fund.

A recommendation from the committee also council gave staff the green light to proceed with replacing the existing post top street lighting along McCallum Road between Millstream Road and Costco’s west driveway. It will be replaced with new streetlight poles and LED fixtures at an estimated cost of $80,000, funded through the City’s development cost charge program.

