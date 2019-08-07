Langford backyard party raises $87,000 for Island cancer patients

You would be hard-pressed to attend a backyard bash that provided more bang for the buck.

Rock 4 A Reason, which took place on July 20 in the Langford backyard of two of the event’s organizers, Linda and Gary Brown, raised more than $87,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: 85-year-old Vancouver Island woman skydives to raise money for cancer research

The 300 people who attended the event this year easily surpassed last year’s total raised of about $47,000. Although the number of guests was capped again at 300, this year’s event raised $87,384.50, Linda Brown said.

“We try to keep it to that number for the neighbours’ sake,” said Brown, who has hosted Rock 4 A Reason on the couple’s one-acre property in Langford for the past two years. The Browns invited all of their neighbours again this year to ensure there were no complaints.

The idea for Rock 4 A Reason has roots in a conversation between a few friends planning a backyard party, Brown said. That led to the decision to include a fundraising element, explained Brown, a realtor with Engel and Volkers. The friends formed a committee that included the Browns, Joanne Maclaren, Kantrell Maclaren, Marilyn Ball, David Gibson, Allison Gatey, Elaine Almeada, Scott Johnson and Kyle Wells. “We couldn’t have done it without their amazing support and efforts,” Brown noted. Plans are already underway for next year, Brown added.

The evening featured performances by Prism, the headliner, Doug and the Slugs and The Steadies from Saskatchewan. Local performers included Shed Monkeys, The Mighty Hughs and Jaimie Hamilton, a three-time cancer survivor who donated her time, Brown said. “This is very near and dear to her.”

ALSO READ: Islanders have new cancer screening option with $6.5 M diagnostic suite in Victoria

Brown was also appreciative of the role Slegg Lumber played in the amount raised. “They donated $15,000 for a sponsorship that included introducing one of the performers,” she said. “The big surprise was when they added $25,000 on stage. They’re fully on board, and I can’t say enough about their support. Slegg is very community-minded and believes this is the perfect way to give back to the community where they live and work.”

Cynthia Durand-Smith, Vancouver Island director for the BC Cancer Foundation, said the event’s success is the result of the efforts of a devoted group of volunteers and the generosity of Slegg Lumber and everyone who contributed.

“It was such a fun event, like a great backyard party,” said. “They had a great lineup of music. The venue was even bigger and better than last year and the event was tremendously successful. We’re tremendously grateful to the Rock 4 A Reason committee for all their talents and effort they put into this fundraiser. Knowing them, they’re probably already organizing next year’s event.”

“When the organizers first approached us last year, we educated and informed them of the needs for research and equipment,” Durand-Smith said. “They were very successful last year and the money raised funded a scope for people on Vancouver Island with neck and head cancer.”

The $87, 384.50 raised this year is earmarked for helping provide innovative new therapies for cancer patients on Vancouver Island. “That will really make a difference,” Durand-Smith added.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter