Langford approves two six-storey residential buildings for Fairway Avenue

Preliminary design of a six-storey development on Goldstream and Fairway avenues in Langford. (Courtesy of Design Build Services)

The City of Langford has approved rezoning for a six-storey residential development on Goldstream and Fairway avenues near the Royal Colwood Golf Club, to the cheers of the Fairway Neighbours Unite organization which was formed specifically in opposition to the project.

Neighbours reacted strongly to the initial proposal, originally designed as two 12-storey buildings. Almost 300 people signed a petition against the development and hundreds of pages of correspondence from residents to city staff were included in the submission.

Traffic was a primary issue.

READ MORE: Proposal for two six-storey buildings still too tall, says Langford resident

In response to the community input, city staff strongly recommended the developer, Design Build Services, reduce the size of the proposed development even though 12 storeys complies with the zoning regulations. Design Build Services and their client, numbered company 1138270 BC Ltd., considered a six- and nine-storey combination, but ultimately submitted an application for two six-storey units.

The zoning amendment approved on April 19 will also require two vehicle entrances and exits to evenly disperse traffic between Goldstream and Fairway. It also requires connecting sidewalks.

Even though some neighbours still prefer a four-storey building, after the initial 12-storey design, two six-storey buildings with about 160 units, two vehicle entrances and sidewalks feels like a win, the group said in an email.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Goldstream News Gazette