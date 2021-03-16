Lanfear Hill closed to pedestrians until further notice due to erosion

Pedestrians requested to use alternate routes until city conducts safety assessment

Pedestrians are requested to use alternate routes such as the Howe Creek Trail network or the path that runs from Mountain Vista Drive/ Bailey Street to the bottom of Lanfear Hill.

Lanfear Hill will remain closed to pedestrians until further notice due to sloughing and ongoing erosion of the gravel shoulder.

In a notice issued by the City of Terrace this afternoon, the route was deemed to be no longer safe for pedestrian use due to the narrow walkway and steep slopes.

Full vehicle use of the road currently remains in place.

The city has scheduled a geotechnical safety assessment of the area in order to determine its next step.

A long term fix to Lanfear Hill figures in a master transportation plan commissioned by the city.

Just two years ago, the city unsuccessfully applied for a federal grant that would have financed most of the estimated $10 million cost to make improvements to the road and sidewalk.

With the city anticipating more residential growth on the Bench, improving access to the area has been its priority list.

Terrace Standard