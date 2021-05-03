Lane of Dog Creek Road washed out due to spring freshet

Spring freshet has impacted many roads in the region

Dog Creek Road is the latest road in the Cariboo to have a washout due to spring freshet. (Jonah Toporchak photo)

A lane of Dog Creek Road near Alkali Lake Ranch is eroded.

Motorist Jonah Toporchak said the washout is just past the ranch beside the lake.

Though DriveBC does not have this particular section noted, there is a travel advisory in effect for Dog Creek Road due to muddy sections between Meadow Lake Road and Enterprise Road. Four-by-four vehicles are recommended.

This latest washout adds to the growing list of roads throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin in poor shape due to spring freshet.

Last week Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes delivered a speech to the Legislature regarding the state of the roads.

“How many more roads need to collapse, many destroyed forever; others with detour roads that are a glorified goat trail that more often than not require four-by-four, before this government and this Premier understand that the Provincial transportation network is currently in jeopardy,” Oakes said in her prepared speech, estimating more than 200 roads were impacted in the Cariboo in 2020 flooding.

Williams Lake Tribune