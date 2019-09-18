Lane closures in effect on Island Highway in View Royal

Expect delays on Island Highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Expect delays on the Island Highway in View Royal as the Town conducts road work on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lane closures will be in effect on Wednesday on Island Highway as the Town of View Royal carries out road work.

The road work will take place on Island Highway from the Colwood Interchange to Prince Robert Drive as well as from Helmcken Road to Beaumont Avenue. Lane closures will be alternating traffic between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the work is weather dependent.

The Town of View Royal says to expect delays and recommends using an alternate route.

Emergency vehicles will be treated with priority and will have immediate access if required. There will be traffic control persons to assist pedestrians and cyclists.

The Town of View Royal also asks that motorists reduce their speed and use caution when driving through the work zone.

