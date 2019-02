Rock slide occurred Thursday evening between Callan Road and North Beach Road

Lane closures are in effect in both directions on Highway 97 north of Summerland following a rock slide on Thursday evening.

Drive BC reported the slide, between Callan Road and North Beach Road for 1.6 kilometres, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

A geotechnical assessment is expected today.

