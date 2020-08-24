Lane closure on Young Road in Chilliwack as Five Corners construction continues

The city will be asking motorists to detour around a section of Young Road in downtown Chilliwack

A map provided by the City of Chilliwack suggests detours around Five Corners construction.

The City of Chilliwack is reminding residents that traffic on Young Road at Five Corners will be disrupted by construction for the next four days.

The northbound lane on Young between Yale and Victoria will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily as the Five Corners project proceeds.

READ MORE: YouTube video takes time-machine trip through downtown Chilliwack

READ MORE: Five Corners project to start in downtown Chilliwack

Work planned for the Five Corners Intersection Project will see a new traffic signal installed alogn with streetlights, 80 metres of water main, 700 metres of curb/sidewalk, and 3,000 square metres of paving.

The transportation-related work is a design build project of Jakes Construction and ISL.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress