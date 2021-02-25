Lane closed on Highway 1 in Langley after semi-truck crashes into ditch

Crews are on scene, no estimate of re-opening

The right lane eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway between Glover Road and 232nd Street is closed after a semi-truck went into the ditch on Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2021. (Google)

Crews remain on scene eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley this morning where a semi-truck crashed into a ditch Wednesday night.

The Ministry of Transporation first reported the incident between Glover Road and 232nd Street just before 10:30 p.m.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 EB Vehicle incident just before 232nd st. has the right lane blocked in #LangleyBC. Crews are on scene. Expect delays. #SurreyBC

For more information: https://t.co/yZn8TKSo1D — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 25, 2021

The right eastbound lane remains closed in the area Thursday morning. Crews do not yet have an estimate of when they will re-open the section of highway to traffic.

Expect delays in the area.

#BCHwy Snowfall is being observed in the lower mainland this morning. Drivers should give themselves extra time for their morning commute. Slow down and drive with care. pic.twitter.com/uSDiuO6B1H — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 25, 2021

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

