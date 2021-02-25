The right lane eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway between Glover Road and 232nd Street is closed after a semi-truck went into the ditch on Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2021. (Google)

Lane closed on Highway 1 in Langley after semi-truck crashes into ditch

Crews are on scene, no estimate of re-opening

Crews remain on scene eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley this morning where a semi-truck crashed into a ditch Wednesday night.

The Ministry of Transporation first reported the incident between Glover Road and 232nd Street just before 10:30 p.m.

The right eastbound lane remains closed in the area Thursday morning. Crews do not yet have an estimate of when they will re-open the section of highway to traffic.

Expect delays in the area.

