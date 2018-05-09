Landslide occurs near Lake Country subdivision

Update: 11:40 a.m.

“There were reports of water flow depositing water and sediment on the road in The Lakes neighbourhood Wednesday morning,” said communications officer Karen Miller, with the District of Lake Country.

“The issue is with water collecting on 3-4 empty, undeveloped lots on Derek Trethewey Drive above the developed properties in the 13400 block of Apex Lane. The issue has been cleaned up, is under control and being monitored. District staff is in contact with the developer.”

Update: 11 a.m.

The landslide appears to be minor according to recent reports on a public Lake Country Facebook page.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to a landslide this morning near The Lakes subdivision on Apex Drive.

A call has been made to the District of Lake Country. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

