Landfill charges changing in South Okanagan-Similkameen

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be adjusting fees at landfills in Penticton, Oliver, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos.

Beginning May 1, fees for wood products, lead paint containing materials, asbestos, assessed demolition and new construction waste mixed load materials at the Campbell Mountain (Penticton), Oliver and Okanagan Falls Landfills and Keremeos Transfer Station will change.

READ MORE: South Okanagan landfill hours expanding

Wood products, including lumber cuts, pallets, painted wood, cabinets and wood tables, will no longer have a free component. Historically these materials were free for the first 500 kilograms. Wood products continue to be charged at $60 a metric tonne, but with a $5 minimum charge. The RDOS said the removal of the free component for wood products is due the cost of handling wood grindings. Due to contaminates, ground wood products at landfills are very difficult and expensive to manage.

Yard and garden waste and tree waste continues to be free for the first 500 kg per load. There is no change of fees for compostable leaves, pine cones, branches, garden waste, prunings and tree waste brought to local landfills.

Hazardous materials are changing rates to better match the high cost of management, according to the RDOS. Asbestos containing materials will be charged $110 per metric tonne. Asbestos must be identified and an appointment made prior to hauling to Campbell Mountain or Oliver Landfills.

Lead painted materials and preserved wood, such as pressure treated boards for decking, will be charged $60 a metric tonne. These materials contain dangerous chemicals and should never be mixed with other wood products. Lead painted materials and preserved wood are immediately buried when brought to the landfill.

At the Okanagan Falls Landfill-DRC Sorting Site, the cost for assessed demolition and renovation waste and for mixed waste from new construction will drop from $125 to $110 per tonne (in-service area rate), and from $150 to $135 per tonne (out-of service area). The demolition sort facility at the Okanagan Falls Landfill is able to divert over 95 per cent of materials it receives, saving the regional district thousands of dollars per year. To receive this rate, complete and submit the required documentation prior to hauling. See www.rdos.bc.ca/demo.

For more information on landfill fees, contact the RDOS Public Works Department at 250-490-4129, info@rdos.bc.ca or visit www.rdos.bc.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.