Land swap makes way for Penticton Creek restoration

Penticton city council has approved a land swap to help make way for the ongoing restoration of Penticton Creek.

The City of Penticton has approved a land swap to make way for the ongoing restoration of Penticton Creek.

The agreement with Margareta Schroeder, who owns 287 and 285 Van Horne St., has the city swapping 93.3 square metres of land neighbouring Van Horne for 85.4 square metres bordering the creek a little farther downstream. The owner of the lots will also provide the city with an easement to protect the berm and vegetation at the rear of the lots.

Doing the land swap will cost the city about $7,000, drawn from the creek restoration funds, for legal and survey costs, along with tree removal and planting.

There is no cash exchange between Schroeder and the city, but Penticton has agreed to install a chain link fence around the properties, as well as remove a fruit tree from behind a shed on the property.

