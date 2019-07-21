Lakestone community unveiled in Lake Country

Current and perspective Okanagan residents were welcomed to the Lakestone community in Lake Country over the weekend.

The development community showcased the new homes, parks, trails, sports courts and subversive neighbourhood. A grand opening was held on Saturday, July 20 with hundreds of guests checking out the new amenities.

Lake-Country MP Stephen Fuhr, MLA Norm Letnick and Lake Country Mayor James Baker expressed their delight with how well the Lakestone community has come along.

“It’s a great lift in all aspects of our community,” said Baker.

“It’s a local, integrated and sustainable neighbourhood that won’t cost the city taxpayers any money.”

Lake Country Mayor James Baker at the new #Lakestone development community in Lake Country. Hundreds joined to check out new houses, parks, sports courts and trails. #Okanagan #LakeCountry @LakeStoneLiving pic.twitter.com/aIQIoOCsjV — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) July 20, 2019

READ MORE: Lake Country council approves new OCP

READ MORE: Olympian brings women empowerment in sports to Kelowna

The Benchlands neighbourhood additions feature multiple houses with lakeside views and access to homeowner-only amenities at the clubhouse.

The four homes that were shown during the grand opening were from Destination Custom Homes, Gibson Contracting, Richmond Custom Homes and Candel Custom Homes. The Lakestone community was developed with healthy living in mind.

“And this may sound corny but it’s true, if we can actually design communities that encourage people to love and care for each other, that is the ultimate goal and that is an ultimate success,” said Lakestone development president Rob Macdonald of the Macdonald Development Corporation.

READ MORE: Hobbiton in the Okanagan: Spend the night in the Halfling Hideaway

Over 1,000 Okanagan residents and guests visited the Lake Country community throughout Saturday afternoon. Food was sold and prizes were given away with would-be or soon-to-be Lake Country residents getting a taste of the neighbourhood and meeting its community leaders as they toured the new homes of Lakestone.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.