Lakes Loppet at Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake

Lakes Loppet was held on March 7 at Omineca Ski Club. It was a mass start at 10 and wonderful day for a ski. Participants went around the Reid Loop, which was nicely groomed. There were 27 participants came out for a ski and a hot lunch.

Results are for top 3 finisher, by distance:

5 km:

1st, Adrienne Bender with a time of 22 minutes (skate)

2nd, Heidi Grant, with a time of 1:05:12 (classic)

3rd, Magnus Finstad, with a time of 1:13:04 (Skate)

10 km:

1st, Julie Sheppard, 45 minutes and 20 seconds (skate)

2nd, Peter Goertzen, 57 minutes (skate)

3rd, Mike Phillip, 59 minutes (skate)

22 km :

1st, Alex Nemethy (from Nechako Nordic), 1:08:37 (skate)

2nd, Roger McMillan (Bulkley Valley Cross-Country Ski Club), 1:15:03 (skate)

3rd, Simon Lamarche (Caledonia Nordic Ski Club), 1:17:01 (classic)

(Lakes District News photos)

Burns Lake Lakes District News