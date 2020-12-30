The Pines staff and residents want to thank Lakes Literacy and the community for sending lovely Christmas cards! Warms our hearts and brings us all joy. (Northern Health Facebook photo/Lakes District News)

Lakes Literacy brings smiles to faces at Pines in Burns Lake

Lakes Literacy's Jennifer Petersen organized a 'Seniors' Christmas Giving' for which members of community and kids from the local schools were encouraged to write letters and make cards for the residents at the seniors housing in the community. (Northern Health Facebook photo/Lakes District News)

  • Dec. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

