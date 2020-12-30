Lakes Literacy brings smiles to faces at Pines in Burns Lake

Lakes Literacy’s Jennifer Petersen organized a ‘Seniors’ Christmas Giving’ for which members of community and kids from the local schools were encouraged to write letters and make cards for the residents at the seniors housing in the community. (Northern Health Facebook photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis 19+
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map