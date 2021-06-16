Lakes District Secondary school students exploring the great outdoors

Students of Lakes District Secondary School have been working hard outdoors on the trails as part of their Project Trails program as well as learning to canoe.

Project Trails, which is organized annually by Patti Dube with Ride Burns, LDSS and the school district, is in its ninth year now. The program is offered to students from grades 8 to 12.

This year, there were 24 kids participating over a period of five days through rain, snow, freezing cold and mud.

The kids hand built trails, bridges, boardwalks, got some time in the mini-excavator at Kager Lake and finished off with a muddy ride.

The Project Trails program has been a very successful activity over the years and this year was no different.

“So much fun! Really great experience to get outside, get work experience and learn new skills while working with other people,” said one of the the students.

LDSS students have also been learning to canoe. Last year during fall, Dube taught all grade 8 students to canoe and also conducted other activities like hiking and orienteering. She has also been organizing snow shoeing, skiing, snowboarding, ice fishing and several hikes in the area.

This year, Dube taught LDSS’ PE 10’s/11’s and 12’s canoeing through a collaboration with Spirit North. Spirit North’s Rachelle van Zanten provided the school with canoes, trailers and supplies.

“Steven Little organized the orienteering for the students — it was a big hit. They loved it. Tracey Brown and Rachelle supported me out on the water,” said Dube.

A total of 15 students participated in canoeing and orienteering.

“The focus is to get students outside and seeing what great opportunities there are to explore right in our back yard,” she said.

