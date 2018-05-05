Lakes District News nabs silver award

Story by former editor Flavio Nienow wins award

  • May. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Lakes District News won silver at the 2018 Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards last weekend in the feature article award category with circulation under 25,000. The story, which was written by former editor Flavio Nienow, is called “Wildlife traps concern dog owners.” The story talks about local residents who were concerned about the safety of their pets after at least four dogs had been caught in wildlife traps. Here’s the link to the story.

Previous story
Cariboo Regional District gets multi-year funding to fight invasive plant species
Next story
Women’s sevens players will be dying their hair bold colours for cancer

Just Posted

VIDEO: Bear rescued in Abbotsford tree

 

Lakes District News nabs silver award

  • 16 hours ago

 

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

  • 16 hours ago

 

Vandalism at Ford Rodd Hill caused $2,000 of damage

  • 16 hours ago

 

Most Read