LAFS donation. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Lakes Animal Friendship Society receives donation

The Lakes Animal Friendship Society received a $1,200 donation which was collectively raised by Coastal GasLink, Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Company (PAPC) and Civeo. The amount includes the latest cheque worth $560 which the LAFS received last week from bottle donations from the pipeline. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • May. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Lakes Animal Friendship Society received a $1,200 donation which was collectively raised by Coastal GasLink, Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Company (PAPC) and Civeo. The amount includes the latest cheque worth $560 which the LAFS received last week from bottle donations from the pipeline. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
Police seek footage of brothers playing bumper cars on Maple Ridge streets
Next story
‘Chesapeake Shores’ to film at Parksville Community Park from May 27 to May 29

Just Posted

Most Read