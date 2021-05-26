Lakes Animal Friendship Society receives donation

The Lakes Animal Friendship Society received a $1,200 donation which was collectively raised by Coastal GasLink, Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Company (PAPC) and Civeo. The amount includes the latest cheque worth $560 which the LAFS received last week from bottle donations from the pipeline. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis 19+
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map