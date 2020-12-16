The Burns Lake Recycle Depot gave a cheque for $5,039 to Lakes Animal Friendship Society. Organizations can set up accounts at the depot and drop off their returnables and tell the staff what organization they would like to donate to. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Lakes Animal Friendship receives over $5,000 from bottle returns

  • Dec. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake Lakes District News

