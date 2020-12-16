Lakes Animal Friendship receives over $5,000 from bottle returns

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot gave a cheque for $5,039 to Lakes Animal Friendship Society. Julie Harrison with her dog, Clive and Lyssa McDonald received the cheque on the behalf of the society. Both, Harrison and McDonald were thrilled about the large donation that they said would be helpful in getting some supplies for cats as mostly what gets donated is for dogs. Organizations can set up accounts at the depot and drop off their returnables and tell the staff what organization they would like to donate to. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)