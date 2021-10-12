Lakelse Lake Provincial Park gets funding to improve trail accessibility

Twin Spruce Trail and the Furlong Bay Campground to benefit from latest funding

Lakelse Lake is among the list of provincial parks to receive funding from the government for improvement works.

The funding will support Lakelse Lake Provincial Park to undertake work to improve accessibility to the Twin Spruce Trail and the Furlong Bay Campground.

BC Parks is investing $21.5-million during the next three years to expand and enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation, including new campsites, trails and facilities, said the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman in a media release.

The investment is part of BC Parks’ $83-million budget increase to strengthen management of the parks and enhance visitor experiences.

“Caring for and expanding BC Parks is an investment in a healthy future. These new projects provide even more people with the opportunity to explore and experience British Columbia’s spectacular beauty and retain the vitally important connection to nature,” said Heyman in the statement.

The ministry also said planning for additional projects, including campsite expansion, is underway for several of the parks and it is consulting with First Nations governments and conducting environmental and archaeological assessments before moving forward.

Earlier this year in Jan., Furlong Bay also received part of $5-million in provincial funding, distributed to several northwest B.C. parks, to help install electric vehicle charging stations in the day-use area.

Terrace Standard