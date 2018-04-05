Lakelse geothermal project moving forward

The geothermal project on Lakelse Lake has completed its pre-feasibility stage and crews are now moving on to conduct field work this summer. If successful Kitselas Geothermal Inc. will be capable of generating an estimated 23 megawatts of continuous electricity for 30 years. The project calls for a 15-megawatt power plant, with the possibility of increasing capacity in the future.

One megawatt is enough to power up to 90 single-family homes for one year, based on the annual average electricity usage according to BC Hydro.

There are a number of options on the table for the project, including selling power to BC Hydro to increase grid stability for Northern developments. In a press release it was also noted successful wells are intended to energize Kitselas Development’s greenhouse project, a geothermal heated commercial operation that will fuel the Kitselas First Nation and surrounding communities with fossil-fuel free food.

The plant works by converting the heat drawn from hot water into electricity and then cycling the water back underground.

Kitselas Geothermal is run in partnership by Calgary-based Borealis Geopower and Kitselas Development Corporation. To date, geothermometry at the 15-square-kilometre reservoir, 10-kilometres south of Terrace, estimated temperatures exceed 150 C at a depth of 2,000 metres.

The exploration phase is expected to generate a map of the lake from thousands of data sets that Borealis said will be the single-most accurate map to date in a three-dimensional form.

In an email Borealis CEO Alison Thompson sounded optimistic about the project, first proposed in 2014, saying the company has filed its annual technical report with the Ministry of Energy and renewed its geothermal resource permit. She declined to offer any future timelines for the project, but said she hopes to have more information to share end of month.

