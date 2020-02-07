Lake weed removal a priority for Williams Lake city council

The City has submitted an application to the Ministry of Environment

City council members Craig Smith (left), Jason Ryll, Ivan Bonnell, Mayor Walt Cobb, Sheila Boehm and CAO Milo MacDonald identify some priority areas for weed removal from Williams Lake during the committee of the whole meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 4. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of Williams Lake is seeking permission from the Ministry of Environment to remove weeds from some parts of the lake.

During Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, Mayor Walt Cobb said Gary Muraca, director of municipal services, public works and operations has been in discussion with the MOE .

“There won’t be any blanket clearing wherever we want so we will have to choose some specific areas,” Cobb said as he and council looked at a map of the lake during the meeting.

While final decisions are not made at committee of the whole meetings, Muraca confirmed Wednesday council would like to have areas around the Scout Island bay, beach area, both boat launches, South and North Lakeside property frontages included in the application.

“Staff has met with and have been working with relevant provincial officials to iron out the permitting requirements,” Muraca said.

A lake harvester, subject to permitting, has been purchased from the Tabor Lake Society, Muraca said.

“The equipment will cut vegetation to a depth of seven feet and we anticipate a working area distance of 25 feet from the shoreline. Cut plants will be conveyed to a deck, transported to shore and hauled to the landfill for disposal.”

Muraca said staff have met with area stakeholders and will be resubmitting an application next week with the comments and concerns generated.

“We should receive feedback on our application with in a month,” he said.

