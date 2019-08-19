Lake-to-lake cycling route to be discussed at Pedal Penticton

City staff to discuss the route but there will also be a number of exhibits for attendees to explore

Cycling Without Age pilot training volunteers Isaac Gilbert (seated left) and Denise Bowering (right) with Janet Filipenko in the driver's seat and instructor and Penticton CWA founder Neil Pritchard (left). (Western News file photo)

The city is hoping to engage cyclists at Pedal Penticton, an event to discuss the proposed Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake cycling route.

“The lake-to-lake route is going to make it possible for more people to consider cycling as an alternate form of transportation and part of a healthy lifestyle,” said engagement strategist JoAnne Kleb, in a news release. “Before we start conversations about where the route should go and what it should look like, we want people to see what is possible. We hope the event attracts experienced cyclists but also people who may need more encouragement to ride.”

Pedal Penticton will take place on Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gyro Park and is open to the public to learn more about and try some of the innovations that are making it possible for all ages and abilities to cycle in the city.

City of Penticton staff will be on hand to discuss the lake-to-lake route and plans to involve the community but there will also be a number of exhibits for attendees to explore including; Bike Barn and Freedom Bikes will offer demos of e-bikes, Cycling Without Age will offer rides in their popular trishaws, Penticton and Area Cycling Association will decorate bikes with the kids at 10 a.m. and lead a community ride at 11 a.m., Hoodoo Adventures will set up their Sprockets mountain bike course in the park for young children, Recreation Penticton will entertain the kids with outdoor games and bikes including accessible bikes and mini-bikes, ICBC will be on hand to discuss the rules of the road for the safety of cyclists and drivers, Interior Health will share the importance of active transportation to a healthy community, City of Penticton transportation consultants will share how bike lane design has evolved to accommodate the needs of drivers and cyclists and there will be free bike parking through the bike valet service.

The display materials shared at the event will also be available at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Residents are invited to sign up on the site to stay informed about opportunities to get involved in the lake-to-lake route engagement process.

