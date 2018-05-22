Lake levels break records for May

A CP Rail train reflects waters flooding a portion of Beach Park one of the few parts of Sicamous affected by high water. File photo

The level of Shuswap Lake is in record territory for this time of year and with plenty of snow still in the mountains and rain in the forecast, there could be serious consequences ahead for lakefront property owners.

Shuswaplakewatch.com, a website maintained by Sicamous resident Bernhard Kramer that has tracked the level of the lake with daily measurements for over 20 years, indicates the lake is rising so fast it is exceeding records for this time of year. Measurements taken on May 21 indicate the surface of the lake was sitting at 348.743 metres above sea level. This lake level overtook the measurements taken on the same date in 2012, a year that saw serious flooding hit Sicamous and other parts of the Shuswap, last week and has stayed higher than the 2012 levels since.

Cooler, cloudier days over the past week checked the lake’s rise somewhat.

“For the first time in 17 days, today’s lake level raise has slowed below 10 cm per day to ‘only’ 9cm (3.5in). This is still the result of the cloudy days of last week. However, the sun is back and temperatures are expected to reach well over 30C this week. That should bring the level raise back into dual digits by Wednesday at latest,” the May 21 update posted on Shuswap Lake Watch reads.

The website’s May 21 update also notes rain is in the forecast, a potentially devastating turn of events with the lake level as high as it is.

“The weather forecast has been wrong a lot this year and we only can hope they will be wrong once more. At the current lake levels, rain is pretty much the worst scenario that could happen,” the update reads.

Kramer noted similarities between the runoff this year and in 2012. He said both years featured a later than normal low-water date followed by a rapid rise in the lake level.

Kramer’s measurements taken at the public boat launch at the end of the Sicamous channel show the lake has risen over three metres since it hit its low point on March 11. He added runoff began earlier this year, getting started around March 20 compared to April 8 in 2012.

Kramer added there was more snowfall this year than last year and more snow still sitting in the mountains. He said the amount of snow remaining in the mountains, coupled with the hot weather, could make the peak lake level similar to the one reached in 2012. Whatever level the lake reaches, Kramer predicts it will peak around the first week of June.

“The warmer the weather the faster it goes and the less time it has to discharge into the South Thompson River and so the lake levels get higher,” he said.

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre the Eagle River hit its peak level on May 17 and has been receding since. The water level in the river has already dropped 35 centimetres since the peak.

The Shuswap River has overflowed its banks in some areas, flooding low-lying properties. It remains close to the peak water level it reached on May 20 but has now receded slightly.

North of Sicamous, the Seymour River is also beginning to recede.

Shuswap Lake Watch’s May 19 update noted that the raging rivers and rising lake have swept lots of floating debris into Shuswap Lake, the Sicamous Channel and Mara Lake, which may be a hazard to boaters.