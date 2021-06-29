Lake Cowichan vaccination clinic closed on Tuesday due to heat

Lake Cowichan's COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be closed on Tuesday due to the heat wave. People with appointments will be rebooked for Wednesday. (File photo)

The temporary clinic in Lake Cowichan that is vaccinating people against COVID-19 will be closed on Tuesday due to the extreme heat wave that is currently affecting British Columbia

Anyone booked for an appointment will be contacted to re-book on Wednesday, June 30.

“The health and safety of our clients, staff and volunteers is a top priority for Island Health,” Island Health said in a press release.

“While temperatures are expected to begin declining in many areas on Tuesday, Island Health will continue to carefully monitor the situation and conditions at all immunization clinics. We acknowledge this may be frustrating for some people and we ask for patience and understanding as we deal with the effects of this extreme weather event.”

Lake Cowichan Gazette