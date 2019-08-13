Lake Cowichan slo-pitch tourney sure to be a hit

Batter up! Come one come all to the greatest game on grass and dirt.

It’s not just a slo-pitch tournament, it’s THE place to be in Lake Cowichan Aug. 16-18. (Citizen file)

Batter up! Come one come all to the greatest game on grass and dirt.

It’s not just a slo-pitch tournament, it’s the place to be in Lake Cowichan this Friday to Sunday — if you like slo-pitch that is.

This year’s event is a big one because it’s part of the Town of Lake Cowichan’s 75th anniversary celebrations and the first tournament on the fixed up fields.

With the tournament limited to 10 teams and a reasonable $300 entry fee, the action is bound to be great, especially with $1,800 of prize money on the line.

“We’re excited to be able to bring back the ball tournaments to Lake Cowichan with this new two-field ball park,” 75th anniversary committee member Ross Forrest said. “We are inviting mixed-league slo-pitch teams from all over to sign up for the tournament, however, teams are limited to 10, and sign up is moving quickly with teams already hearing on the ball fields about our event.”

If you don’t like to watch the games, why not head down for a cool beverage in the beer garden where there’s bound to be a party boppin’?

All the action can be found at Centennial Ballpark.

Need to know the details on all the 75th anniversary action? Check out www.75andbeyond.com

Want to register your team in the main event? Give Ross Forrest a call at 250-701-5463 or email him at rossforrest418@gmail.com

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter