Lake Cowichan RCMP release new photos in hopes of locating missing man, Colin Court

Lake Cowichan police are still looking for information regarding the disappearance of Colin Court on Nov. 16. Court was last seen fishing from his kayak on the lake. (Submitted photo)

The Lake Cowichan RCMP are reminding the public that Colin Court, 70, has not been seen since Nov. 15, and to keep watch for any new leads that may help authorities locate him.

Court was last known to be on Lake Cowichan in his blue kayak, and was believed to be fishing at the time of his disappearance.

His kayak and his red Toyota Tacoma truck were recovered in the area, but Court has not been heard from since.

“The Lake Cowichan RCMP, along with Mr. Court’s family, wish to release a few new photographs hoping that someone will recognize Colin, or may remember something about seeing him on Nov. 16,” said Const. Scott Moniuk, with the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment.

“We have not stopped looking for Mr. Court, and are pleading for anyone with information to please contact the RCMP.”

The Lake Cowichan RCMP request that anyone with any additional information phone 250-749-6668, or go to the Lake Cowichan RCMP office at 70 Stanley Rd., Lake Cowichan, and reference police file 2019-2000.