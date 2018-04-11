Lake Cowichan minor hockey ends season by handing out lots of awards

From novice players to longtime volunteers, there were lots of people to honour

There’s a trophy for every one of these young players, enjoying the moment of being the centre of attention. (Submitted)

It was a big day March 25 for Lake Cowichan and District Minor Hockey as the group held their annual awards celebration.

Players at all levels were honoured, from the youngest to those ‘aging out’ of minor hockey. In addition, coaches, officials and volunteers also received the thanks of the organization and the crowd.

The 2018-2019 LCDMHA executive includes: President- Todd Vaughan; First Vice President – Jenny Fawcett; Second Vice President – Glen Callihoo; Secretary- Roxanne Garnett; Treasurer – Debbie Longbottom; One Year Directors – Trish Goski, Erik Andersen, Janice Shand; Two Year Directors – Kim Hartshorn, Ashley DeGraaf, and Sally Brown.

Those leaving the executive: Jodi Hieta, Dayna Haddon, and Kate Nahirnick were given the organization’s thanks for their hard work.