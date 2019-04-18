Lake Cowichan council briefs

The municipal hall upgrade is scheduled to start in May.

Town CAO Joe Fernandez said recently, “I’ve been working with the architect, and I should have a set of reports for you next month” for the finance and administration committee meeting.

Vomacka asked: Does this put a time frame now on the building going ahead if we’re waiting for a grant?

Fernandez: Once the grant has gone through, we can start the process.

Vomacka: Did they give you a time that they would know the date of the grant?

Fernandez: No. Now that the application has been put through, it doesn’t matter.

***

Lake Cowichan councillor Carolyn Austin is discovering that her “drop in for a chat” sessions are unearthing issues for council to look at.

One of the problems concerns tourists turning onto Point Ideal Road in the mistaken idea that they can get to Lakeview Park campground that way, she said.

The councillor suggested that new, clearer signage be added to direct people to stay on the main road until they are west of Lake Cowichan’s centre where they will find the campsite’s own directional sign.

“A lot of people who live down there think there should be a sign with an arrow saying, ‘camping two kilometres ahead’ so you’re not turning and also possibly somewhere along that road to put a ‘no exit’ sign.”

Town works superintendent Trevor Auger will investigate making the town’s wayfinding sign in the area clearer for visitors to understand.

***

The Town of Lake Cowichan will pay out $2,750 in grants-in-aid in 2019.

Council has decided that WildSafe BC will receive $750 towards its education/ information program, that the Lake Cowichan Dry Grad group will get $500 towards activities for the 2019 grad class, and that three scholarships of $500 apiece ($1,500 total) will be offered to Lake Cowichan School students.

After these had been approved, Coun. Tim McGonigle, chair of the finance and administration committee, reminded his colleagues that the town has a $5,000 budget for grants-in-aid so there is still some left for emergencies.

As the Lady of the Lake program has been cancelled for this year, there has been no request for a grant-in-aid from that group, he added.

***

The Town of Lake Cowichan will try to discover why the west end of the Trans Canada Trail is not as well maintained as other parts of the famous hiker/cyclist destination.

Coun. Carolyne Austin said she has been hearing comments for years from people who have been disappointed by the lack of maintenance on Lake Cowichan’s end of the trail, adding that there are even blow down trees across it now.

Councillors agreed to have town staff investigate it further.

***

Mayor Rod Peters asked why the sani-dump is not open for campers during long weekends in the autumn.

“Say like from Thanksgiving to the Remembrance Day long weekend. I know there were a lot of complaints about the water being shut off and a big rock over the drain. I don’t know what the procedure is. It’s just a suggestion.”

Town CAO Joe Fernandez said, “I think it was open for the Thanksgiving weekend. But, I’ll talk to Trevor (Works superintendent Trevor Auger) and see what we can do.”

***

Lake Cowichan town council is interested in getting an update on the status of Airbnb locations in the area.

Coun. Carolyne Austin, suggesting another look at the town’s bylaws said, “I think it’s something we need to either review our bylaw or have a bylaw for short term rentals. And also if you would want to have them in different parts of the town, rather than all over town. I think our CAO was going to check on Ladysmith and other areas because there are Airbnbs here. A lady came to see me on one of my Mondays, and they’re going to open one soon.”

Coun. Kristine Sandhu, “If we were talking about certain areas in the community, how would we even determine them?”

Coun. Lorna Vomacka, “Doesn’t anyone who wants to open a bed and breakfast have to come before council to get approval?”

Austin replied, “We don’t have a process for this right now.”

Coun. Tim McGonigle said that the area planning commission should also be involved in those discussions as well as council.

A quick look on the Airbnb site for “Lake Cowichan” resulted in 49 locations.