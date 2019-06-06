Lake Cowichan campsites included in Mosaic photo contest

One of last year’s winners, Kay Lannan, submitted this photo taken at Old Mill Campsite at Nanaimo Lakes. (Submitted)

Eleven campgrounds, one photo contest. Two prizes.

Mosaic Forest Management’s annual photo contest kicked off over the long weekend, and is now open for campers to submit their best photographs of some of Vancouver Island’s best Mosaic-run sites.

What sites, you ask? In the South Island they include: Caycuse Campsite, Heather Campsite, Kissinger Lake Campsite, Little Shaw Campsite, Old Mill Campsite, Windy Point Campsite, Riverside Campsite, and Deadwood Campsite.

The North Island features Willington Point Campsite, Wokas Lake Campsite, and Gooseneck Lake Campsite.

“Nothing says summer better than getting outside and safely enjoying the magnificent natural environment with friends and family,” said Domenico Iannidinardo, Mosaic Forest Management’s vice president of forest and sustainability and chief forester. “Our campsites provide a backdrop for the memories that will last a lifetime, and we want to celebrate and share those moments.”

Entrants have a chance to win one of two 14-day camping passes valid at any Mosaic campsite.

To enter, visit mosaicforests.com to upload a photo, or share on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MosaicCampsiteContest. The contest remains open until midnight on Aug. 7. See the full contest details at mosaicforests.com/contest or visit Mosaic’s Facebook page.