Lake Country’s year in review – September 2019

A look back at the biggest stories of the year for the month of September

Dance trio ready for world stage

Three Kelowna high school seniors, Savannah Goncalves, Kathryn McKay and Sunny Sokolowski, will represent Canada at the International Dance Organization (ID) World Ballet and Jazz Championships near Warsaw, Poland.

Goncalves, a Grade 12 student at Okanagan Mission Secondary, said the trio’s main goal is to secure gold at the IDO, which is considered the Olympics of dance.

The three have been practicing their routine for over a year and were confident their hard work will pay off.

Police view trailer fire as arson

A large fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lake Country in September is now being considered as arson.

“A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire,” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Meghan Foster.

“Investigators are working to identify this vehicle and the driver.”

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 4, in the 14800 block of Pelmewash Parkway.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the blaze.

Lake Country tennis player 55+ games champ

Local tennis ace Les Gilbert took home gold in men’s singles for players aged 70 to 74 at the 55+ Games in Kelowna.

Gilbert played his best, defeating all his opponents handily and did not drop one set throughout the tournament.

The Lake Country resident practiced at least three times a week in the summer in the hope of winning a gold medal.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into, so I had to prepare in anticipation of getting through some serious competitors,” he said.

Airport Inn appeals closure date

On Aug. 20. Lake Country council ordered the Airport Inn to be shut down no later than Oct. 5, with all residents gone and the place boarded up with a fence installed around the perimeter of the building.

In response, Airport Inn owner Raif Fleihan said he would appeal the court’s decision to close down the motel.

Fleihan’s lawyer addressed council, asking for more time to allow his client’s tenants to find new accommodations.

Election sign vandalism an issue

Vandals damaged campaign signs from two Kelowna-Lake Country candidates in late September.

First was Liberal Stephen Fuhr, who had at least three signs vandalized with his face coloured in with black marker after a photo of Justin Trudeau, dressed as Aladin wearing brownface surfaced. The other was Tracy Gray, who had one of her signs on Lodge Road in Lake Country spray-painted with vulgar words.