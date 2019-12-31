Lake Country’s year in review – November 2019

A look back at the biggest stories of the year for the month of November

Airport Inn motel up for sale

Lake Country’s Airport Inn saga finally came to an end in November after owner Raif Fleihan put his infamous motel up for sale for $8 million.

Prior to being listed, all of the remaining tenants vacated the building and were provided other housing options by BC Housing.

Masterplan being prepared for Okanagan Rail Trail

A master plan for the Okanagan Rail Trail is being developed to ensure a balanced approach is taken when it comes to protecting the environment.

The rail trail master plan will likely include enhancements such as new parks, trailheads and parking lots.

Since Nov. 5, the rail trail committee has been working diligently to continue to improve the quality of the trail, including installing way-finding signs, creating an event management policy as well as a new logo.

Climate change declaration delayed

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) board members decided to delay moving forward with a motion to declare a climate emergency across the Central Okanagan.

The motion was originally put forward by Central Okanagan West regional director Wayne Carson, who said it was necessary to help protect the region’s economy, ecosystem and community from the impacts of global warming.