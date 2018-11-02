Lake Country’s new council to be sworn in next week

The district will have two new faces on council

Oyama Coun. Todd McKenzie and Mayor James Baker shake hands after they hear they will retain their seats on Lake Country council Saturday night. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Lake Country’s new council will be sworn in Nov. 6.

The new councillors include public beach access advocate Cara Reed, for Carr’s Landing, and longtime Winfield resident Jerremy Kozub, for Winfield.

Mayor James Baker, Coun. Bill Scarrow, Coun. Penny Gambell, Oyama Coun. Todd McKenzie and Coun. Blair Ireland return to their seats for another term.

Baker won his seat with 1479 votes over contender Barry Rhodes, who had 1266.

Coun. Jeanette Lambert was knocked from her seat by Reed, who had 183 votes to Lambert’s 65.

After the Lake Country community gave a resounding yes to the fire hall referendum, with 1724 votes for yes and 1026 for no, the next step will be for the hall to be brought to council for approval. The referendum was held to allow the district to borrow up to $6.6 million to construct a new hall in Okanagan Centre.

The district and fire department have long called for the construction of a new hall. A similar referendum was defeated in 2008.

Designs have not yet been released for the new hall, but it is expected to be built by 2020, Baker said.

The councillors will make $18,930 annually and Baker earning $47,325 starting in 2019.

