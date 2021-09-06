Lake Country winery looking to expand events area, hours

Peak Cellars' application is before Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch and District of Lake Country council

Peak Cellars Winery in Lake Country is applying to add more event area, person capacity, and change the hours in its special events area with an application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch. (Facebook photo)

A Lake Country winery is looking to expand.

Peak Cellars Winery on Goldie Road has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch proposing an amendment of its special event area.

The winery is looking to add two indoor and one outdoor area to its venue, increasing the capacity from 96 to 150 people.

It’s also looking to change the hours of liquor service in those special event areas from 10 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday.

The District of Lake Country is soliciting the views of residents and businesses that may be affected by the proposed change. If you believe your interests may be affected, please forward your written comments, including your address to determine proximity, to:

Community Development Department

District of Lake Country

10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road

Lake Country, B.C., V4V 2M1

Or via email to: development@lakecountry.bc.ca

Council will consider the application request at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in council chambers at the municipal hall.

Written submissions are included in the regular council meeting agenda package and will be posted on the District of Lake Country website (lakecountry.bc.ca) before the meeting.

