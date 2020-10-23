Lake Country to keep Okanagan Indian Band seniors warm through winter

The District of Lake Country’s wildfire reduction work near Beaver Lake dam will repurpose ground debris for firewood to warm Okanagan Indian Band seniors’ homes. (District of Lake Country)

Firewood will be provided to Okanagan Indian Band seniors and Beaver Lake area lease lot holders to keep them warm throughout winter thanks to the District of Lake Country.

The provisions of firewood resulted from the district’s wildfire reduction work near the Beaver Lake dam, funded by the Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia (FESBC).

Work started in September on just over 11 hectares in the area to reduce the wildfire risk and protect water infrastructure.

“Our thanks go out to the District of Lake Country, Frontline Operations Group and RJP Holdings for their generosity and assistance with our seniors’ winter fuel program,” OKIB Chief Byron Louis said Friday, Oct. 23. “Through their kindness… They have helped provide warmth and comfort to several OKIB households on reserve.”

“It is both ironic and satisfying that they are repurposing wood from a fire management project to provide heat for people.”

Forest fire reduction projects take careful planning and strategy, said FESBC operations manager Dave Conly.

“Once completed, treated areas will reduce fire behaviour and severity as well as provide important fire protection control points near critical water management infrastructure, and in some areas, the treatments will act as fuel breaks to impede the spread of fire,” he said.

“These projects are proactive and collaborative, two features we like to see when assessing projects to fund and we look forward to seeing the results of this good work.”

