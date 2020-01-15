Lake Country to host public engagment forums over next two months

Over the next five weeks, the District of Lake Country’s council and staff will be hosting a series of engagement forums throughout the community.
The District is holding a ‘Let’s Talk Series’ to better understand the public’s stance on a number of topics. The district has scheduled their engagements to accommodate people working different schedules.
There are a variety of events throughout January and February, on different days and at different times in anticipation that anyone interested and wants to get involved can attend one or more of the events.
The events are scheduled as follows:
Tuesday, Jan. 28 —3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Let’s Talk – Chat with a Tax Expert
Winfield Arena
Tuesdays in February – 4.,11., & 18.—2.30 to 4.30 p.m.
Let’s Talk—Budget
Lobby of Municipal Hall
Monday, Feb. 3. at 7:00 p.m.
Let’s Talk – Winfield. Hosted by Councillor Kozub
École Peter Greer Elementary School Gym
Wednesday, Feb. 5. at 7:00 p.m.
Let’s Talk – Oyama. Hosted by Councillor McKenzie
Oyama Hall
Oyama Isthmus Project will be the focus starting at 8:00 pm
Monday, Feb. 10. at 7:00 p.m.
Let’s Talk – Okanagan Centre. Hosted by Councillor Ireland
Davidson Road Elementary School Gym
Wednesday, Feb. 12. at 7:00 p.m.
Let’s Talk – Carr’s Landing. Hosted by Councillor Reed
Carr’s Landing Fire Hall
Lake Country residents can also view the full schedule on the District of Lake Country calendar.
@Niftymittens14daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.