Lake Country singer advances to Top 25 in Okanagan’s Got Talent

Payton Bischoff will be performing on Feb. 23 in Vernon

Payton Bischoff has been singing since she was little and now, she's competing in Okanagan's Got Talent. (Payton Bischoff)

An 11-year-old singing sensation is making her way to the top.

Lake Country resident Payton Bischoff made it to the Top 25 for Okanagan’s Got Talent, and she’s not stopping any time soon.

“It’s really nerve-wracking and I feel huge butterflies but then when they called my name, I felt really happy and overjoyed,” she said.

Payton previously sang in the competition twice to be able to advance to the semi-finals and now, the Top 25.

She’s an accomplished singer locally, having sung in Lake Country for Canada Day celebrations, as well as receiving invitations to Intrigue Winery and the Lake Country ArtWalk. She sang the national anthem when the Harlem Ambassadors came to town for a fundraising series of games. As for contests, she sang at the Angel Award, a competition that raises awareness for juvenile idiopathic arthritis. She’s also competed at the Interior Provincial Exhibition held in Armstrong, placing third. But the biggest competition she’s performed at is Okanagan’s Got Talent.

Payton is confident but she said she’s still nervous.

“I’m nervous and excited at the same time. i’m nervous because I really want to get to the next round so I can showcase more of my talent but I’m also really excited to see how it goes.”

Her parents Russ and Lara said they feel very proud of her.

“She loves to sing. She’s sang since she was a little girl. When we’re watching Disney movies and after every movie for some reason, she would just remember all the songs and she’d sing along,” Russ said.

“It’s been a passion for her for years, and to see her go onstage in front of a full house at The Green in Vernon and shine makes me very proud.”

Payton said she has big hopes for this round.

“I really hope I get to the next round, because I have two very powerful and emotional songs that I chose because I’ve been going through a lot this year,” she said.

“I’m really crossing my fingers and hoping I get through to the next round!”

