Lake Country seniors receive Christmas surprise

Hampers will be given to 20 lucky seniors in need next week

Telus community ambassadors Anette Timm, (left) and Pat Pickens (right) along with Lake Country Health Planning Society program manager Megan Ross (centre), are donating gift bags to seniors in need this season. - Credit: Contributed

Seniors in Lake Country are in for a little Christmas cheer.

The Lake Country Health Planning Society has been visited by two elves from Telus Community Ambassadors Kelowna.

The ambassadors are creating holiday hampers for 20 seniors in need this holiday season. Each bag contains lots of goodies, from food and toiletries to handmade stockings. These bags will be distributed throughout the Lake Country community next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I deal with these seniors a lot and I see what they’re going through. A lot of them might not have family here, they might have health issues restricting them. It’s a little bit of Christmas cheer to brighten someone’s day,” said program manager Megan Ross, of the Lake Country Health Planning Society.

If you know of a senior who could use a little extra cheer this holiday season, contact the society at 778-215-5247 or visit www.lakecountryhealth.ca for more information.

“I believe this is the third year that we’ve been doing this,” said Ross. “(The ambassadors) are hard-working ladies and gents.”

Ross said there is a number of seniors in need for the holiday season.

“Certainly in Lake Country, as well as in Kelowna, there’s a number of very wealthy people, but there’s also a number of people who are lower income,” she said.

tag