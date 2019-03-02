Lake Country residents have mixed reviews for new 6-storey apartment complex

Lake Country residents offered mixed reviews for a new six-storey development that will be build in the district’s town centre.

The tallest apartment complex in Lake Country’s town centre will fulfill a vision that previous councils have had for the district prior to its incorporation.

Lake Country council approved a development permit which allows a six-storey mixed use building, currently the tallest apartment in Lake Country, including 59 residential units and underground parking, on Main Street, a few weeks ago.

“It will be good, still not sure when it’s going to move along, but it’s a concept that’s affordable and meets our town centre requirements in terms of what the build is,” said Mayor James Baker.

READ MORE: Mayor has high hopes for tallest apartment complex in Lake Country

The development will allow more people to walk to stores in the vicinity, he said, which is good for business.

Readers, however, had other thoughts, which they offered on a popular Lake Country community Facebook page.

Genevieve Amelia: That’s good news!Good to see Lake Country growing.

Heather Irvine: Need to have a viable plan for roads. All the added population without the necessary roadways is just asking for trouble imo.

Chris Pafiolis: It will probably incorporate a Tim Horton’s drive-through, pizza joint and 700 units with 6 parking stalls and one entrance and exit that enters a major roadway.

Jane Dobson: Heather Irvine Very valid points! My own feeling is that the current local council does not have the right dynamic for attracting/creating a desirable place for business. Look at the entire Main Street fiasco. So if they can’t attract businesses, let’s get residential property taxes to add to the coffers always being depleted on bad projects.

Bonnie Duchscher: Nice to see our community growing! I’d like to see something done with those old messy houses on the Hwy thru town. That doesn’t scream out beautiful Lake Country.

Cory Pelkman: Fix Beaver Lake Road already

Melissa Schick: We need to try and catch up on everything else before we build MORE housing, in my opinion. I was born and raised here. I liked it better when it was a small town and almost everyone knew each other. Now it seems there are a lot of people moving here from cities, who carry out the city type of mentality. However, it is an amazing community still and love to see new, young families enjoy our beautiful town.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.