Lake Country prepares for flooding

The District of Lake Country is preparing residents for flooding in the next few days.

Stream flows and water levels remain normal in Vernon Creek, Wood Lake and Kalamalka Lakes for spring run-off and at this time of year, according to the District of Lake Country in a news release.

However, the recent rains and potential for additional rainfall in the next 24 hours could result in increased stream flows and rising water levels. Creeks are prone to relatively rapid changes whereas lakes respond much slower, said the district.

As a precautionary measure, the district is now making sandbags available for residents in the event that they may be needed. Property owners are reminded that they need to protect their own property from potential flooding including cleanup of any mitigation work performed. The District continues to monitor stream flows and lake levels and will advise of changes as they occur.

A self-serve sandbag filling station has been set up in the parking lot at Beasley Park (3450 Woodsdale Rd) for ease of access for residents of Lake Country.

