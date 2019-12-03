Lake Country ‘lets the dogs out’ with opening of new off-leash dog park

The new off-leash dog park on Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country officially open on Nov. 28. (Facebook photo)

Lake Country dog owners are now able to let their furry friends run wild at the new five-acre off-leash dog park on Okanagan Centre Road West.

The new dog park opened Nov. 28 and adds to the other two off-leash dog parks that currently exist, including one along Pelmewash Parkway and another along Oyama Road.

Amenities at the new dog park include a fully fenced area for both large and small dogs, walking paths and trails, waste containers and bag dispensers as well as a dog water station, seating and signage. There is also a parking lot.

“The dog park is a great place to spend a sunny afternoon with your furry family member,” stated the district in a post on Facebook. “The gates were installed this week and the new off-leash dog park on Okanagan Centre Rd West is now open for use. There is a parking area and separate small dog and large dog areas with trails for off-leash dogs to accompany their owners as they enjoy an active outing exploring the natural environment.”

READ MORE: ‘Cram the Cruiser’ returns to Lake Country for eighth straight year

According to Greg Bucholz, director of infrastructure services, extensive community engagement by the district helped identify the need to improve the way people with or without dogs share Lake Country’s parks and beaches.

From the reaction on Facebook, many residents are pleased with the addition of the new off-leash park.

“Looks really nice District of Lake Country! Can’t wait to use it,” said Shannon Ackles!

“Sounds like a super place for dogs to roam and play,” said Rober Murphy.

The new park is part of a proposed off-leash dog park network for the community that considers site suitability, sufficient parking, accessibility, neighboring land uses and other potential park uses.

READ MORE: Santa flies into Lake Country on helicopter for winery’s food bank fundraiser

@Niftymittens14 daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.