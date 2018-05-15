The Beasley Park sandbag station Contributed

Lake Country is the latest to declare state of emergency

Residents are being asked to create emergency plans

  • May. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A state of local emergency has been declared for Lake Country as a precautionary measure.

“The state of emergency is a proactive approach that provides crews access to specific private properties in order to protect public infrastructure,” says the Central Okanagan’s Emergency Operations Centre in a press release.

Related:More West Kelowna residents get boil water notice

The state of emergency has been issued due to potential high lake levels, stream flows on local creeks and high ground water levels. Residents of Lake Country are being asked to inspect their properties, clear any debris that may restrict waterflow, have an emergency plan and have the correct tools to protect private property from flood damage

Related:Water Quality Advisory issued for Killiney and Westshore

Flood prevention and mitigation efforts are underway, a self-serve sandbag filling station is located in the southwest parking lot at Beasley Park (3450 Woodsdale Road)

For more information visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca

Report any issues with public infrastructure to the Roads department at 250-766-5650.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmortonsydney.morton@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Logan Lake wildfire grows to 12 hectares
Next story
Young and Dumb bag bronze at snow to surf race

Just Posted

WATCH: Therapy dogs ‘paws’ at Sardis Library to help young readers

  • 21 hours ago

 

More West Kelowna residents get boil water notice

 

More room for babies coming at Port Alberni hospital

  • 21 hours ago

 

Council briefs: public kayak float opening soon, and small businesses face big challenges

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read