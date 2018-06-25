Lake Country health hub feasibility study funded

Lake Country Health Hub working committee—back row: Bonny Taylor, Devon Wolfe, Megan Ross and Brenda Kalinovich; front row: Sandy Colero, Holly Flinkman and Joanne de Vries. Absent from the photo is Rob Geier. Photo: Contributed

The province has stepped up to help complete the financing required for a feasibility study to establish a health centre.

“A Feasibility Study is the next step in expansion of the Lake Country Health Hub as an innovative community health centre,” said Brenda Kalinovich, health hub executive director.

“This community-driven project has involved hundreds of Lake Country residents, passionate community volunteers and partners such as the District of Lake Country, MLA Norm Letnick, United Way, Interior Health, School District 23, Lake Country RCMP, and over 30 organizations involved with the Lake Country inter-agency group.”

Diverse community partners have expressed interest in creating a community space for public health and non-for-profit organizations to work collaboratively to meet community needs.

Providing funding for the feasibility study, to be carried out by Urban Matters consulting firm over the next year, besides the province include Interior Health and the Lake Country Health Planning Society.

The goal of the study is to propose how local primary health care needs will be addressed from a community asset-driven approach. Among other objectives, the feasibility study will further define the Lake Country Health Hub vision, operating model options, space requirements, financial model and investment requirements, partnership considerations and alignment with overall primary care network planning in the region.

“The Lake Country health Hub will support the delivery of client-centred services that promote health and wellness while improving population health outcomes. A recent community needs assessment identified critical health priorities for Lake Country in mental health services, urgent care and expansion of public health services,” said Kalinovich.

“We are looking forward to working with key stakeholders including Interior Health Authority, local First Nations organizations, Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice and local family physicians to inform planning and priorities.”

The complete feasibility study will be delivered to the B.C. Ministry of Health and the Central Okanagan Collaborative Services committee by May 31, 2019.

