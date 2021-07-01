Lake Country firefighters lend hand in Lytton wildfire

Members of the Lake Country Fire Department left Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to help fight the wildfire that forced the evacuation of Lytton. (District of Lake Country)

Firefighters from Lake Country answered the call for help June 30 when a wildfire forced the evacuation of the town.

“This brave crew of LCFD (Lake Country Fire Department) firefighters left Wednesday night to help on the Lytton wildfire,” the District of Lake Country shared in a post to social media.

The fire, yet to be officially named, ripped through the village yesterday destroying 90 per cent of the town, including a majority of the homes. An evacuation order was put in place, impacting roughly 1,000 residents in the area.

Premier John Horgan said the wildfire sparked amid some of the highest temperatures to ever be seen in the province, leading to 29,000 lightning strikes across B.C. in the past 24 hours.

The cause of the fire, though, is unknown at this time and an investigation is underway.

The wildfire continues to grow due to dry and windy conditions. It’s estimated to be about 9,000 hectares in size.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said several people remain missing in Lytton and RCMP are actively looking for those who have yet to register. The number of people unaccounted for cannot be confirmed at this time.

Forty-one active fires were reported Thursday morning, July 1.

“Use extra caution with smoking materials and any combustibles during this unprecedented high heat,” the district writes. “The current wildfire situation is extremely dangerous.”

A provincewide fire ban went into effect on June 30 at noon.

Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

– with Ashley Wadhwani, Black Press files

