Lake Country event gets people to celebrate failure

Event on Feb. 29 will give people opportunity to discuss failures, enjoy live music and create artwork

One of the past failure parties (Photo courtesy of The Laundry Room artist collective)

Failure is a part of life.

And as such, it’s something to be celebrated.

That’s according to Lake Country’s Laundry Room artist collective, which on Feb. 29, will host a “Failure Party” at the Lake Country Art Gallery to celebrate their own failures by creating art from botched past projects.

“Failure is inevitable. It comes to everyone in every situation and in infinite ways,” said the collective.

“Each person’s experience of failure is different and personal and all definitions are welcome”.

The collective said people bring their own artwork in progress, bring in a piece of artwork they consider a failure or create their own artwork during the party. Two bands will also provide entertainment throughout the evening.

The event is by donation and attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, stories and art supplies to share.

The collective has hosted failure parties before at UBCO, the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art, and the House of Hope in Kelowna, BC.

