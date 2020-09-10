Lake Country crime stats down in 2020

While stats show dip in offences and calls, break and enters double

Lake Country RCMP is reporting fewer calls and fewer offences for the first half of 2020. But, files involving domestic violence and controlled drugs and substances increased and break-and-enters doubled.

From January to June of this year, there were 296 offences — compared to 358 for the same period in 2019.

In 2018, police recorded 235 calls and 185 the year before (2017).

Broken down, property offences were the bulk of RCMP files at 180 in total, which is down from 242 the year before.

Personal offences were next, with 71 files compared to 69 in 2019.

The remainder falls under the “other” category, with 45 files — two less than the year before.

Police were called for service a total of 1,645 times, which is below the count from both 2019 (1,825) and 2018 (1,708).

Break and enters doubled compared to last year with 28: one seasonal, seven residential, nine business and 11 other.

Theft of vehicles dropped 59 per cent from 22 files in 2019 to nine in 2020. Theft from vehicles also dropped 54 per cent from 62 last year to 28 this year.

Domestic violence took a dip last year to nine, compared to 13 in 2018 and 19 in 2017. But that number crept up to 12 in 2020.

Controlled drugs and substance offences saw a similar trend: 18 in 2017, 13 in 2018, five in 2019 and 12 in 2020.

Impaired driving dropped from 12 files last year to 10 and there were 15 reported collisions with injury compared to 14 in 2019. There were zero fatal crashes while there was one in 2019.

Some of the numbers are changed from 2019 onward due to the new Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics standards for reporting.

“Prior to 2019, only offences proven to have occurred were included in founded occurrences,” the RCMP said in a report. “These changes affect crime statistics, particularly the ability to compared ‘founded’ incidents which occurred before Jan. 1, 2019, with those which occurred on or after that date.”

Since Jan. 1, 2019, founded occurrences include offences where it has been determined that the reported did occur or was attempted, or there was no credible evidence to confirm that the incident did not take place.

