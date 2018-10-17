Lake Country crash leads police to recover three stolen vehicles

A report of a hazardous situation early Monday morning for motorists along Highway 97, between Lake Country and Vernon, led police to the recovery of three stolen vehicles.

Just before 5:30 a.m., RCMP in Lake Country began to receive reports of a hazardous traffic situation in the northbound lanes of Highway 97, just south of the Oyama Road off-ramp. Police arrived on scene to find that a grey Ford F550 dually truck, hauling a John Deere 60D excavator, loaded on a black dump trailer, had collided with the centre median cement barriers.

“Our investigators have determined that the truck, trailer and excavator had all been reported to police as stolen sometime over the weekend,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “Initial findings suggest that the trailer, which had damaged wheels, was not suitable to safely transport the excavator.”

RELATED: Okanagan RCMP detachment hosts recruiting, exam sessions

All three vehicles were towed from the scene. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

“Police are thankful that no other vehicles became involved, and no one sustained any injuries as a result of the careless actions of the auto theft suspect,” said O’Donaghey.

RELATED: Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information, you are asked to contact Const. Allison Wanner of the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-22878. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.