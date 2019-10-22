Lake Country couple scammed into buying fake gold

A Lake Country couple who thought they were coming to the aid of someone in need, ended up needing help themselves.
The couple was approached in a parking lot on Oceola Road back on Oct. 7, by a distraught woman who said she was escaping an abusive relationship and had taken gold jewelry from her boyfriend in her attempt to leave.
The woman allegedly drove a 2001 black Mercedes with a 10-year-old boy and another man inside.
According to Crime Stoppers the couple was initially skeptical of the woman and checked over the gold rings, necklaces and bracelets.
After passing a few initial tests the couple decided to help the woman by giving her some money for her jewelry.
However, after taking the gold to a jeweller it was determined the pieces were fake.
The suspect is described as:
- South Asian
- approximately 30-year olds
- light-complexion
- 5’2″ tall]
- heavier set
- with freckles, brown hair, brown eyes and gold teeth.
The man in the vehicle is described as:
- South Asian
- between 25-35 years old
- 5’5″ tall
- has a moustache
The couple allegedly lost a significant amount of money in the scam.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or via email CrimeStoppers@shaw.ca.